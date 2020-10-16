Breathe Intentionally for Stress Relief

Body

Once you learn to breathe deeply - to breathe "horizontally" rather than "up and down" - you can engage in additional breathing techniques to help reduce baseline stress.

One common technique is to consciously extend the length of each exhalation so that it is twice as long as each inhalation - for example, to inhale to a count of two and exhale to a count of four. Dr. Andrew Weil teaches a specific pattern known as "4-7-8 Breathing":

Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound.

Close your mouth and inhale quietly through your nose to a mental count of four .

. Hold your breath for a count of seven .

. Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound to a count of eight .

. This is one breath; inhale again and repeat the cycle three more times for a total of four breaths.



Psychiatrist and neuroscientist Judson Brewer of Brown University's Mindfulness Center has shared a wonderful, soothing practice called "Five-Finger Breathing." It involves inhaling and exhaling as you trace up and down the fingers of one hand:

To start, place your index finger of one hand onto the outside base of the pinky finger on your other hand.

As you breathe in, trace up the outside of your pinky finger.

As you breathe out, trace down the inside of your pinky finger.

As you breathe in, trace up the outside of your ring finger.

As you breathe out, trace down the inside of your ring finger.

As you breathe in, trace up the outside of your middle finger.

As you breathe out, trace down the outside of your middle finger.

Continue as you trace your entire hand, and then you can reverse the process going from your thumb back to your pinky.

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

------------------------------