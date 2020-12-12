Body

BREAKING NEWS: FDA's EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine – What You Need to Know Now

On Friday, December 11, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 for individuals 16 years of age and older.

This authorization begins the movement of the vaccine to state jurisdictions. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting on Saturday, December 12, 2020, to finalize its recommendations for use of the vaccine and prioritization of populations to receive vaccine administration.

The interim CDC Phase 1a recommendation for allocating the COVID vaccines calls for targeting healthcare workers and individuals in long-term care facilities. State jurisdictions will be overseeing implementation of vaccine allocation and implementation of the ACIP recommendations at the state level.

Upon release of the EUA, a joint statement from 18 pharmacy organizations communicated the profession's appreciation for the approval process and its readiness to do its part in this important public health endeavor.

Also released along with the FDA EUA authorization are fact sheets for healthcare providers and recipients and caregivers. Additional educational material is being developed by APhA and other sources and will be made available through APhA's coronavirus website.

Healthcare providers and the public are encouraged to have patience as COVID-19 vaccination programs are activated and supply increases over time. The goal is that any willing, ready and able pharmacist and pharmacy will have the opportunity to serve their communities' needs.

APhA continues to collaborate with organizations within the profession, and other healthcare, public health, state and federal organizations. We encourage you to participate in APhA's Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET to learn the latest on COVID-19 vaccines.

As key vaccine providers, you will be critical in instilling confidence in the vaccine and answering questions. APhA has resources and information to help you and will continue to update them as new information becomes available.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and the EUA process visit:





