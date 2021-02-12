BILLING INSURANCE MANUALLY FOR MTM SERVICE

Body

providing MTM services for a pt with Silverscript (CVS Caremark MPD). Want to complete a Comprehensive Med review (CMR) for the pt. However, not sure if I need to credential with the insurance b4 I can bill them, contract with their Medicare part D plan just for MtM services or where to send a manual bill. Have contacted both silver script and Caremark but can't get a hold of anyone who has any idea what I am talking about. Have a consulting firm (not retail dispensing) and want to bill them for MTM services using a super bill . Does anyone have any contact info for Silverscript PBM OR CVS Caremark MPD PBM. Their customer service agents and pharmacy help desk are of no help. Also need to request a prior authorization to provide the CMR via telehealth and can't seem to locate the right department. Any help will be appreciated. Thanks

Frank Sama



McKinney TX

