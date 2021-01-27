bias in hospitalized asthma patients report
Hi everyone,
My name is Scott Strassels. I'm a researcher at Ohio State, in the Department of Surgery. I rejoined APhA recently after a long break.
The folks at Retraction Watch posted this today:
https://retractionwatch.com/2021/01/27/immortal-time-bias-fells-jama-journal-asthma-paper/?fbclid=IwAR3zplFAlfn1EjhH7jJAsFyok-gWHxo7kfZCsW4_EBdzsq-dCGr71J85FHk.
It's a fascinating discussion of immortal-time bias - one I don't see addressed in papers too often and thought it might be of interest.
Best,
Scott