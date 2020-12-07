Best Practices for Counseling on Vaccine Side Effects

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Patricia Fabel

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2020-12-07T18:15:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=61203066-f513-4858-aa24-1…

Body

I came across this article on Twitter last week: https://science.sciencemag.org/content/370/6520/1022 (thanks to Emily Heil @emilylheil).  It raises some very important points about managing patients' expectations post-vaccination.  I would love to start a thread of everyone's go-to counseling points for explaining something as complex as reactogenicity to the average patient.  I'll start!  Below if my go-to for the flu vaccine:

If you're like me, you may feel like you're coming down with something for the next day or two.  I always get chills and feel achy for about 48 hours after getting the flu shot...then I'm back to normal!  If this happens, it's a good thing!  It means your immune system is kicking in and doing what it should in response to the vaccine.  If it continues to get worse or doesn't resolve within a couple of days, I want you to give me a call.


------------------------------
Patricia Fabel
Clinical Associate Professor
Columbia SC
------------------------------