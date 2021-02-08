Be an APhA2021 Virtual Poster Judge: Apply by February 17

APhA seeks poster judges for the APhA2021 Virtual Contributed Papers Program. Poster judges must be APhA member pharmacists, have presented a poster and/or been published, and be available March 3-8 to complete an online evaluation forms for 4–6 posters each, and review a recording of a poster judging orientation webinar before judging. To be considered, complete the online application form by Wednesday, February 17. For questions, contact Virginia Suitor at vsuitor@aphanet.org.

Apply Today! https://aphaposters.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1513/home



