APhA's annual Back the PAC Campaign concludes one week from today - March 5th. The last several Back the PAC Campaigns were extremely successful, so we hope to continue that momentum with even greater participation from APhA members. The total Back the PAC goal is $25,000 for 2021 and we have about $10,000 left to raise before next Friday at midnight. This is the largest political advocacy push APhA conducts and leading up to our Annual Meeting. Please help today to ensure it is successful. Click here to give now and thank you! For questions please contact me at mrdouglass@aphanet.org.



Contributions to American Pharmacists Association Political Action Committee (APhA-PAC) are not tax-deductible as a charitable contribution for federal income tax purposes. Contributions are limited to personal funds of $5,000 per person annually and the aggregate cash contribution limit per contributor is $100. You must be a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the U.S. in order to contribute. Contributions to APhA-PAC will be used to support federal candidates and other political committees. Contributions are strictly voluntary. You may refuse to contribute without reprisal. Any proposed contribution level is merely a suggestion, and you are free to contribute more or less than suggested. You will not benefit or be disadvantaged in your employment by reason of the amount of your contribution or a decision not to contribute. Federal law requires APhA-PAC to use its best efforts to collect and report the name, mailing address, occupation and employer of persons whose contributions exceed $200 in a calendar year.





Mary-Ryan Douglass

Director, Political Programs

American Pharmacists Association

Washington DC

------------------------------

