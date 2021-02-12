Asking for techniques on reading studies/papers

Body

Hi all,



I am Mounica, community pharmacist from Florida. I am making my way to transition into out patient space. I recently joined ACO sig which I found is an incredible resource, thank you all for providing a wealth of knowledge here.



Looking for all the ways how I can serve the patient population, I came to conclusion that I should know, how the pharmacists are providing services and how they were able to validate their place in primary care offices. One of the resources I found useful is reading literature.

So my questions are-

Where is the place you find studies?

How do you do it? How do you get most of it? I am asking this question cuz I am not much used to reading papers and thought I could gain experience from people who do it at ease.





Mounica Jammu

pharmacist

Ormond Beach FL

------------------------------

