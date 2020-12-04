Arizona LTC Immunization Task Force

Anthony Ball

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

2020-12-04T17:49:00Z

I'm part of a CVS COVID-19 task force assigned to immunizing the LTC community in Arizona.  It's a very important task that will require a lot of manpower.  Unfortunately we are falling short of the personal necessary.  Therefore, I'm reaching out to any of my colleagues (pharmacist/tech/interns) in the state who may be interested to contact task force leader Brady Stephens (623-850-3441), District Leader Memory Hill (480-365-8207), myself (920-238-5595) or go to Jobs.cvshealth.com.  Even if you're not interested, if you know of someone who might be, please pass this message along.  Defeating this virus and returning our nation to normalcy will take a swift and united effort.  So, I'm hoping to recruit some of you who want this scourge over sooner rather than later.

(Second message to correct bad link)