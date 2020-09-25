Are you ready for the challenge?

Body

Dear TOC SIG Members,

The APhA Political Action Committee (PAC) Challenge has begun. Through the SIG PAC Challenge campaign APhA-APPM SIGs engage in a friendly competition to raise money for the APhA-PAC. Your participation is crucial because the APhA-PAC plays a central role in our ability to advocate on behalf of pharmacists and the pharmacy profession by connecting with the lawmakers overseeing legislation related to pharmacy practice. By pooling our resources are we able to gain access to, develop relationships with, and educate key policymakers on the value of pharmacists and the services we provide to our patients and the healthcare system.

The TOC SIG and I ask you to consider participating in the SIG PAC Challenge. Last year our SIG donated the LEAST amount. This year I would love it if we outpaced the other SIGs! So far our SIG has a donation of $25, meanwhile the Medical Home/ACO SIG is at $225,00. We can do better than this!

Throughout the APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge, and I will provided updates on fundraising progress by our SIG and compared to other SIGs. The SIG with the most dollars raised will be recognized at the APhA2021 Annual Meeting.

Please help kick off the TOC SIG's PAC Challenge and contribute to the APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge by clicking here. The success of advocacy and the future of the profession depends on OUR involvement and support.

Thank you in advance for your consideration, participation, and help in protecting and promoting pharmacy!

Sincerely,

Roxane Took

Transitions of Care SIG, Communications Co-Chair





