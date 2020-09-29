Apply to be our SIG Coordinator-elect!
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
2020-09-29T21:13:00Z
Hello again!
APhA is accepting applications for the position of SIG Coordinator-elect for our SIG until October 5, 2020.
This is a great way to get involved with APhA and continue to advocate for the patients that we serve. If you have any questions about the duties of the SIG Coordinator-elect, feel free to reach out to myself or to current SIG Coordinator-elect Tom Franko.
Additional information can be found here: https://www.pharmacist.com/apha-elections
Please consider applying!
Thanks,
Amanda
------------------------------
Amanda Ward, PharmD, BCGP
Pain, Palliative Care and Addiction SIG Coordinator
AmandaPreston@Hotmail.com
------------------------------