Apply to be our SIG Coordinator-elect!

Hello again!

APhA is accepting applications for the position of SIG Coordinator-elect for our SIG until October 5, 2020.

This is a great way to get involved with APhA and continue to advocate for the patients that we serve. If you have any questions about the duties of the SIG Coordinator-elect, feel free to reach out to myself or to current SIG Coordinator-elect Tom Franko.

Additional information can be found here: https://www.pharmacist.com/apha-elections

Please consider applying!

Thanks,

Amanda



Amanda Ward, PharmD, BCGP

Pain, Palliative Care and Addiction SIG Coordinator

AmandaPreston@Hotmail.com

