Apply to be our SIG Coordinator-elect!

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Amanda Ward

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-09-29T21:13:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=df3f4d13-a2cb-45aa-b127-9…

Body

Hello again!

APhA is accepting applications for the position of SIG Coordinator-elect for our SIG until October 5, 2020. 

This is a great way to get involved with APhA and continue to advocate for the patients that we serve.  If you have any questions about the duties of the SIG Coordinator-elect, feel free to reach out to myself or to current SIG Coordinator-elect Tom Franko. 

Additional information can be found here: https://www.pharmacist.com/apha-elections 

Please consider applying!

Thanks,
Amanda

------------------------------
Amanda Ward, PharmD, BCGP
Pain, Palliative Care and Addiction SIG Coordinator
AmandaPreston@Hotmail.com
------------------------------