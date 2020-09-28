Application for the Coordinator-elect position

Hello, 

This is a reminder that the APHA deadline for submitting an application for the Coordinator-elect position is October 5 (Link below). This is a great opportunity to get involved and be an advocate for nuclear pharmacy.  If you are interested, please let me know if you have any questions.

https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1421/home.

Best, 
Akram

------------------------------
Akram Hussein
Nuclear Pharmacy Manager
Columbus OH
------------------------------