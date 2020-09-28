Application for the Coordinator-elect position
Discussion Name
Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2020-09-28T21:00:00Z
Body
Hello,
This is a reminder that the APHA deadline for submitting an application for the Coordinator-elect position is October 5 (Link below). This is a great opportunity to get involved and be an advocate for nuclear pharmacy. If you are interested, please let me know if you have any questions.
https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1421/home.
Best,
Akram
------------------------------
Akram Hussein
Nuclear Pharmacy Manager
Columbus OH
------------------------------