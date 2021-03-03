APhA2021V Community-based Pharmacy Residency Program (CPRP) Highlights - join us!

Body

You are invited! Plan to join us for a variety of community-based pharmacy residency program open forums and networking opportunities at APhA2021 Virtual. Register today for the APhA2021 Virtual Meeting to attend these special open forums throughout the weekend. Add these to your meeting calendar and join us on zoom!

Saturday, March 13

Community-based Pharmacy Residency Program Directors and Preceptors Open Forum

4:00 pm-5:00 pm

This Open Forum provides an opportunity for CPRP Directors and Preceptors to discuss issues and topics related to experiences with community-based residency program training in all settings and sites. Join us to share your insights, recommendations, and questions regarding CPRP education and training. Conducted in collaboration with American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).

Community-based Pharmacy Residents Open Forum

4:00 pm-5:00 pm

This Open Forum provides an opportunity for CPRP Residents to discuss issues and topics related to experiences with community-based residency program training in all settings and sites. All CPRP Residents are invited to join in this session to network with fellow CPRP residents and share insights into CPRP training.



Community-based Pharmacy Residency Program Networking

5:15 pm-6:15 pm

This networking session provides an opportunity for all current and former CPRP Residency Directors, Preceptors, and Residents to gather. Join us for an informal session to reminiscence with colleagues and share stories of CPRP progress and experiences.

Sunday, March 14



Community-based Pharmacy Residency Program Education and Training Pearls

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

This pearls session provides an opportunity for selected CPRPs to share innovative strategies for teaching and evaluating activities related to the CPRP Competency Areas, Goals and Objectives. Join us to watch and listen as programs describe their approaches with attendees as 10-minute prerecorded presentations. Then, stay to participate in a live audience discussion with Q&A for the program representations.

Patti Fabel, PharmD, BCPS from the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy will describe their Professional Development learning experience to provide the residents an opportunity to gain leadership, business and professional development skills. Gretchen Garofoli, PharmD, BCACP from West Virginia University will describe COVID-19 vaccination efforts by residents at three sites. Ken Hohmeier, PharmD from University of Tennessee will provide insight into development of a Portfolio to keep track of deliverables and deadlines. Sarah Jones, PharmD from the Charitable Pharmacy of Central Ohio will describe an innovative method to document patient care through a cloud-based EMR.





