APhA2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Early Bird Registration Deadline 2/28
Diabetes Management SIG
2021-02-09T20:22:00Z
APhA2021 will be virtual this year!
Join us to learn the latest practice innovations, network with pharmacy’s trailblazers and get (or stay) inspired.
The deadline for the early bird rate is February 28th - register early to save!
Please go to: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/ for more information and to register online.
Hope to see you there!
------------------------------
Michelle Jeon, PharmD, BCACP
Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
------------------------------