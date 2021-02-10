APhA2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Early Bird Registration Deadline 2/28

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Jessica Marx

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-02-10T17:01:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=07370b13-4d64-4efa-bb76-2…

Body

APhA2021 has gone virtual!  Join us to learn the latest practice innovations, network with pharmacy’s trailblazers and get (or stay) inspired.  The deadline for the early bird rate is February 28th.  Please go to: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/ for more information and to register.<o:p></o:p>



------------------------------
Jessica K. Marx, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Staff Pharmacist
Portsmouth Regional Hospital
APhA-APPM Communications Standing Committee
------------------------------