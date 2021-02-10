APhA2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Early Bird Registration Deadline 2/28

Body

APhA2021 has gone virtual! Join us to learn the latest practice innovations, network with pharmacy’s trailblazers and get (or stay) inspired. The deadline for the early bird rate is February 28th. Please go to: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/ for more information and to register.<o:p></o:p>





Jessica K. Marx, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Staff Pharmacist

Portsmouth Regional Hospital

APhA-APPM Communications Standing Committee

