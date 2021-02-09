APhA2021 Virtual Annual Meeting

Body


APhA2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Early Bird Registration Deadline 2/28

APhA2021 has gone virtual!  Join us to learn the latest practice innovations, network with pharmacy’s trailblazers and get (or stay) inspired.  The deadline for the early bird rate is February 28th.  Please go to: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/ [apha2021.pharmacist.com]  for more information and to register.

 



------------------------------
Bibi Wishart, PharmD, MBA, DPLA
Systems Manager, 340B
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Winston-Salem, NC
336.713.3426
------------------------------