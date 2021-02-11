APhA2021 Registration Script

Sheena Patel

Compounding SIG

2021-02-11T11:00:00Z

Good morning, everyone!

APhA2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Early Bird Registration Deadline is coming up soon! 

Join us to learn the latest practice innovations, network with pharmacy’s trailblazers and get (or stay) inspired.  The deadline for the early bird rate is February 28th

Please go to: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/  for more information and to register.

Thank you,

Sheena Patel, PharmD
