APhA2021 Registration

APhA2021 has gone virtual!
Join us to learn the latest practice innovations, network with pharmacy’s trailblazers and get (or stay) inspired. The deadline for the early bird rate is February 28th.
Please go to: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/ for more information and to register.
------------------------------
Deanna Tran, PharmD, BCACP
Immediate Past SIG Coordinator, Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
Assistant Professor
APhA-ASP Chapter Co-Advisor
Co-Director, Pharmacy Practice Laboratories
University of Maryland School of Pharmacy
------------------------------