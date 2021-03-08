APhA2021 Program Highlights
Hello Medical Home/ACO SIG members,
We are excited about the APhA Annual Meeting and Exposition Virtual 2021 meeting beginning this week! There are so many great programs that are part of the meeting, and wanted to highlight just a few sessions that we think would be of particular interest to our SIG members. Please check out the sessions below. It is not too late to register, see https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/ for more details!
Friday, March 12th
- 1-2:30 pm ET: Tackling Disparities: Inside the Social Determinants of Health
- 2-3 pm ET: Open Forum on Payment and Billing for Pharmacists' Services
- 3-4 pm ET: Open Forum on Pharmacists' Hypertension Services: Share your Innovations and Experiences
- 4-5 pm ET: PharmTalk: Innovative Practices in Interprofessional Practice
- 5-6 pm ET: APhA-APPM Recognition and Networking
Saturday, March 13th
- 2-2:30 pm ET: SIG 101: Getting Involved in the Special Interest Groups
- 4-5 pm ET: PharmTalk: Innovative Practice Advancement and Payment for Services
Sunday, Match 14th
- 10-11 am ET: Health Equity: A Pharmacist's Oath
- 1-2 pm ET: APPM Academy: Innovations in Remote Collaborative Pharmacy Services
- 1-2 pm ET: Paid in Full: How to get Reimbursed for Vaccines
- 1-2 pm ET: Telehealth Part 1: Health Care's Answer to a Pandemic
- 2:30-3:30 pm ET: PharmTalk: Innovative Pharmacy Services for Special Populations
- 2:30-3:30 pm ET: Telehealth Part 2: Choosing the Best Technology for Virtual Care
- 4-5 pm ET: PharmTalk: Innovative Practices in Social Determinants of Health
Monday, March 15th
- 10-11 am ET: Care Quality Equals Revenue Quantity in Value-Based Models
Hope to "see" you there!
Sara
