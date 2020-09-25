APhA2021 Activities and Deadlines

Body

We are currently planning for APhA Annual Meeting & Exhibition taking place March 12-15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA and we hope you will consider contributing to the program through one of the following opportunities:

Visit APhA2021 for more information.

Contributed Papers Program Call for Abstracts - Deadline October 7

Submit your abstract about your research or practice innovation for the chance to present your work as a poster during APhA2021.

PharmTalk™ Presentations- Deadline October 5

A dynamic platform for anyone interested in sharing their best practices and gaining experience presenting at a national pharmacy event. Open to pharmacists of all levels of experience, PharmTalks are designed for pharmacy go-getters with the desire to influence the future of practice.

PharmTANK Competition- Deadline October 5

Pharmacy's only competitive event was created to put entrepreneurs and innovators in the spotlight. Enter PharmTANK at APhA2021 to pitch your revolutionary ideas and successes in front of an audience of your peers, who will decide pharmacy's next best innovation.

------------------------------

Lindsey Hohmann PHARMD, PHD

Assistant Professor

Auburn AL

------------------------------

