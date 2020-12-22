APhA Volunteer Opportunities for 2021 (deadline Jan 10, 2021)

Marwa Noureldin

APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section

2020-12-22T16:44:00Z

Body

Several Volunteer Positions are available within APhA-APRS


Looking for opportunities to get involved in APhA? Ready to expand your impact beyond the pharmacy workplace? APhA–APRS is seeking member volunteers to serve on several 2021–22 Academy Committees. Make a difference in your profession, expand your professional network, strengthen your leadership skills, and more! To read about available volunteer opportunities and to be considered, complete the online APhA–APRS volunteer forms by January 10, 2021, 11:59 pm ET.

APhA–APRS Volunteer Form



------------------------------
Marwa Noureldin, PharmD, MS, PhD, BCGP
Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences (Social and Administrative Sciences)
Manchester University College of Pharmacy
------------------------------