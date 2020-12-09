APhA Volunteer Opportunities for 2021
Are You Looking for Opportunities to Serve within APhA-APRS? Here is your opportunity!
Volunteer Positions
APhA–APRS
Looking for opportunities to get involved in APhA? Ready to expand your impact beyond the pharmacy workplace? APhA–APRS is seeking member volunteers to serve on several 2021–22 Academy Committees. Make a difference in your profession, expand your professional network, strengthen your leadership skills, and more! To read about available volunteer opportunities and to be considered, complete the online APhA–APRS volunteer forms by January 10, 2021, 11:59 pm ET.
