APhA Volunteer Opportunities for 2021

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Mary Gurney, BCPA

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2020-12-09T21:48:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=e6fd798e-f2ec-4504-8667-1…

Body

Are You Looking for Opportunities to Serve within APhA-APRS?  Here is your opportunity!

Volunteer Positions

APhA–APRS

Looking for opportunities to get involved in APhA? Ready to expand your impact beyond the pharmacy workplace? APhA–APRS is seeking member volunteers to serve on several 2021–22 Academy Committees. Make a difference in your profession, expand your professional network, strengthen your leadership skills, and more! To read about available volunteer opportunities and to be considered, complete the online APhA–APRS volunteer forms by January 10, 2021, 11:59 pm ET.


APhA–APRS Volunteer Form



------------------------------
Mary Gurney, BCPA PHD, RPH
Associate Professor
Glendale AZ
mgurney@midwestern.edu
------------------------------