APhA Virtual Annual Meeting - Early Bird Registration Deadline 2/28!

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Marissa Cavaretta

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Transitions of Care SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-02-10T13:00:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=d6cb11d2-01dc-48cc-9f82-1…

Body

Hello TOC SIG,

APhA2021 has gone virtual!  Join us to learn the latest practice innovations, network with pharmacy’s trailblazers and get (or stay) inspired.  The deadline for the early bird rate is February 28th.  Please go to: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/  for more information and to register.




------------------------------
Marissa Cavaretta, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
Clinical Associate Professor
Temple University School of Pharmacy
Philadelphia, PA
------------------------------