APhA Seeks Member Input on FDA's Essential Medicines List and Criteria – Deadline for Comments is December 28th

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has created a list of essential medicines. The purpose of the list is to ensure that medically necessary medications are always available to serve patient needs. Additionally, the FDA would like to minimize potential shortages due to supply chain issues at the point of origin.

The list is currently open for public comment. APhA welcomes your feedback on this list well as criteria for additions to the list.

Feedback can be submitted online using the following link: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1512/home

Comments will be summarized by APhA and shared with the FDA. Deadline for comments is December 28th. Thank you in advance for your time and feedback!





