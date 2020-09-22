APhA Seeks Candidates for the 2021 APhA Election
Diabetes Management SIG
2020-09-22T12:46:00Z
APhA seeks candidates for the 2021 APhA Election. Applications will be accepted through October 5, 2020.
APhA-APPM is seeking candidates to serve on the Executive Committee for the positions of President-elect and Member-at-large (3 positions). Review the APhA-APPM Officer application to learn more about the desired characteristics and responsibilities for each position. APhA-APPM is also seeking members to serve as Coordinator-elects for the following Special Interest Groups (SIGs): Care of Underserved Patients; Compounding; Diabetes Management; Immunizing Pharmacists; Medical Home/ACO; Medication Management; Nuclear Pharmacy Practice; Pain, Palliative Care and Addiction; Preceptor; and Transitions of Care. Review the APhA-APPM SIG Coordinator-elect application to learn more about the desired characteristics and responsibilities for each position.
Apply for the APhA-APPM Executive Committee
Apply for the APhA-APPM SIG Coordinator-elect
------------------------------
Megan Coleman, PharmD, BCPS, CPP
Associate Professor of Pharmacy
Wingate University School of Pharmacy
Wingate, NC
------------------------------