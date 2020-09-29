APhA PAC Challenge

Body

Hello Compounding SIG! The 7th Annual SIG PAC Challenge is currently underway, you can donate to the PAC by:

- Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

- Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC

- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to " APhA-PAC " and sent to APhA headquarters at:

2215 Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20037

I have seen first hand the excellent work for not only pharmacy but specifically compounding that APhA provides. You may not be able to be physically present to walk the halls of Congress or participate in an FDA Listening Session, but you CAN support the organization that does this on your behalf!

When you make your donation, be sure to specify the COMPOUNDING SIG as your SIG of choice so that we can demonstrate our group's commitment to compounding!



------------------------------

Jon Pritchett

Program Director

Accreditation Commission for Health Care

Cary NC

------------------------------

