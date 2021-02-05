APhA home study now available for the Feb 3 Diabetes SIG event on Overbasalization and Clinical Inertia

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Megan Coleman

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Diabetes Management SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-02-05T19:13:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=908d6468-c35e-46f4-8ea9-1…

Body

For those that were unable to attend the live webinar, the online home study is now available to earn 1.0 CPE contact hour for completing the online activity. Please click HERE or visit APhA's Education Library to search for this and other related products. This activity is exclusive to current APhA members, should you wish to refer a colleague.

A special thanks to presenters Kelsey Buckley and Pooja Patel for a fantastic webinar! 



------------------------------
Megan Coleman, PharmD, BCPS, CPP
Associate Professor of Pharmacy
Wingate University School of Pharmacy
Wingate, NC
------------------------------