APhA Home Study Now Available! Community Pharmacist and COPD Treatment Options

Community Pharmacist and COPD Treatment Options: Reduce Symptoms, Improve Airflow, and Reduce Exacerbation Risks

This program will emphasize the pharmacists' role to improve medication adherence for patients with mild to severe COPD, and will provide updates about the latest therapeutic options available for the treatment of COPD. This activity will focus on instructing pharmacists about the most recent treatment developments available for patients with COPD. Pharmacists will be able to assist patients with mild to severe COPD understand the nuances between nebulized therapy and inhaled treatments.