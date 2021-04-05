APhA Candidates for Board of Trustees - Open Forum March 11, 2021 4-5pm ET

APhA Candidates for Board of Trustees –
 Open Forum
Thursday, March 11, 2021 
 4:00 – 5:00pm ET

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4070837761514303503

View election and candidate information: https://www.pharmacist.com/apha-elections 



------------------------------
Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA
Chief of Governance & State Affiliates
Exec Dir, APhA Foundation
Harleysville PA
(202) 628-0443
------------------------------