APhA-ASP Operation Substance Use Disorders - New Practitioner Research Award Opportunity

Body

Good afternoon,

As you might have seen this fall, a new APhA-ASP Patient Care Project was launched – Operation Substance Use Disorders! This is a new opportunity expanding upon what was formerly known as Generation Rx. The goals of this patient care project encourage student pharmacists to work in their communities to prevent misuse of prescription medication, break the stigma of substance use disorders, support patients in recovery, and advocate for the profession. In addition to the student pharmacist project, there is an opportunity for new practitioners – a research award! To learn more please visit https://www.pharmacist.com/apha-asp-operation-substance-use-disorders. If you have a new practitioner in mind that is passionate about this topic and has an interest in research, please encourage them to apply by December 15.

Thank you!



------------------------------

Carly Harsha, PharmD

Senior Manager, Student & New Practitioner Development

American Pharmacists Association



------------------------------

