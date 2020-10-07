APhA-APRS Seeks Candidates - Election Deadline Extended to 10/21/2020

Body

APhA-APRS Seeks Candidates for 2021 APhA Election *Deadline Extended: October 21st, 11:59 pm ET*

APhA-APRS is seeking candidates to run for Chair-elect for each of the Academy's Sections: Basic Sciences, Clinical Sciences and Economic, Social, and Administrative Sciences (ESAS). Review APhA-APRS application to learn about the desired characteristics and responsibilities for the position

· Link to APhA Election webpage: www.pharmacist.com/apha-elections

· Link to APhA-APRS Online Application: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1420/home





------------------------------

Mary Gurney, BCPA PHD, RPH

Associate Professor

Glendale AZ

mgurney@midwestern.edu

------------------------------

