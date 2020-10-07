APhA-APRS Seeks Candidates - Election Deadline Extended to 10/21/2020

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Mary Gurney, BCPA

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

APhA-APRS Economic, Social and Administrative Sciences (ESAS) Section

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-10-07T22:32:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=e6fd798e-f2ec-4504-8667-1…

Body

APhA-APRS Seeks Candidates for 2021 APhA Election *Deadline Extended: October 21st, 11:59 pm ET*

APhA-APRS is seeking candidates to run for Chair-elect for each of the Academy's Sections: Basic Sciences, Clinical Sciences and Economic, Social, and Administrative Sciences (ESAS). Review APhA-APRS application to learn about the desired characteristics and responsibilities for the position

·      Link to APhA Election webpage: www.pharmacist.com/apha-elections

·      Link to APhA-APRS Online Application: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1420/home



------------------------------
Mary Gurney, BCPA PHD, RPH
Associate Professor
Glendale AZ
mgurney@midwestern.edu
------------------------------