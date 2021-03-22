APhA-APRS Postgraduate Forum: Register now!

Body

Good afternoon!

Join us at the 2021 Virtual APhA-APRS Postgraduate Forum: Building Inclusive Learning Environments & Promoting Graduate Student Well-being on Wednesday, April 7th 5:00-6:00 PM ET.

During this interactive open forum, participants will engage with featured panelists who will share their expertise, tips, and experiences regarding building equitable and inclusive learning environments and promoting a culture of graduate student well-being.

Attendees do not have to be registered for the APhA2021, and APhA non -members are also welcome to attend!

All attendees are required to pre-register at the following link: https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAofu6opzspGNUfXzRbVWTMs2f570qdqfYo

Panelists include:

Omolola Adeoye-Olatunde, PharmD, MS, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Purdue University College of Pharmacy

Surajit Dey, PhD, Associate Professor at Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Pharmacy

Parth Shah, PharmD, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Frank Tillman III, PharmD, BCPS, PGY2 Psychiatry Resident at the UNC Medical Center

Additionally, graduate students, pharmacy residents, and fellows will have the opportunity to learn more about the APhA-APRS Postgraduate Advisory Committee and opportunities to get involved!

Please contact Tessa Hastings, PhD at hastint@mailbox.sc.edu with any questions.

Looking forward to seeing you all on April 7!





------------------------------

Tessa Hastings, PhD

Assistant Professor

University of South Carolina

College of Pharmacy

hastint@mailbox.sc.edu

------------------------------

