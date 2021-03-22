APhA-APRS Postgraduate Forum: Register now!
Discussion Name
APhA-APRS Economic, Social and Administrative Sciences (ESAS) Section
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2021-03-22T19:33:00Z
Body
Good afternoon!
Join us at the 2021 Virtual APhA-APRS Postgraduate Forum: Building Inclusive Learning Environments & Promoting Graduate Student Well-Being on Wednesday, April 7th 5:00-6:00 PM ET.
During this interactive open forum, participants will engage with featured panelists who will share their expertise, tips, and experiences regarding building equitable and inclusive learning environments and promoting a culture of graduate student well-being.
Attendees do not have to be registered for the APhA2021, and APhA non-members are also welcome to attend!
All attendees are required to pre-register at the following link: https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAofu6opzspGNUfXzRbVWTMs2f570qdqfYo
Panelists include:
- Omolola Adeoye-Olatunde, PharmD, MS, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Purdue University College of Pharmacy
- Surajit Dey, PhD, Associate Professor at Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Pharmacy
- Parth Shah, PharmD, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- Frank Tillman III, PharmD, BCPS, PGY2 Psychiatry Resident at the UNC Medical Center
Additionally, graduate students, pharmacy residents, and fellows will have the opportunity to learn more about the APhA-APRS Postgraduate Advisory Committee and opportunities to get involved!
Please contact Tessa Hastings, PhD at hastint@mailbox.sc.edu with any questions.
Looking forward to seeing you all on April 7!
------------------------------
Tessa Hastings, PhD
Assistant Professor
University of South Carolina
College of Pharmacy
hastint@mailbox.sc.edu
------------------------------