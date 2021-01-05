APhA–APRS: Call for 2021–22 Volunteers!
Deadline January 10, 2021, 11:59 pm ET.
Are you looking to be more active within APhA-APRS? Here is your opportunity!
Serving on an APhA–APRS Committee is an excellent way to make a difference in your profession, expand your professional network, strengthen your leadership skills, and more!
The academy is now seeking member volunteers to serve for the 2021-2022 Academy year. The link below provides information on the work of each committee as well as a volunteer form.
Please consider joining your colleagues in supporting the work of APhA in this way!
------------------------------
Bill McLaughlin PHD
Germantown TN
------------------------------