APhA–APRS: Call for 2021–22 Volunteers!

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Bill McLaughlin

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-05T15:10:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=d7686035-47a9-4066-8ef6-f…

Body

Deadline January 10, 2021, 11:59 pm ET.


Are you looking to be more active within APhA-APRS?  Here is your opportunity!

Serving on an APhA–APRS Committee is an excellent way to make a difference in your profession, expand your professional network, strengthen your leadership skills, and more!

The academy is now seeking member volunteers to serve for the 2021-2022 Academy year.  The link below provides information on the work of each committee as well as a volunteer form.

Please consider joining your colleagues in supporting the work of APhA in this way!


APhA–APRS Volunteer Form



------------------------------
Bill McLaughlin PHD
Germantown TN
------------------------------