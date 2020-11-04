APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge message from Mary-Ryan Douglass

Body

TOC SIG Members-

The annual APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge campaign concluded yesterday and I am thrilled to announce APhA-APPM raised over $30,000 and absolutely smashed our goal! We set out to raise 5% more than in 2019 and exceeded that goal by more than $10,000. Thank you to everyone who participated, showing your pride in our SIG and support for APhA's advocacy work. Stay tuned for the official email announcing the winning SIG(s), which will be forthcoming as soon as results are tabulated. Please also keep an eye out for information related to the following items if you qualify:

The winning SIG or SIGs will receive exclusive benefits during the next Annual Meeting

Donors of $75 or more will receive an invitation to the next event in our live virtual series

Individuals who donate $250 or more to the campaign will receive the exclusive APhA & American Lapel Pin

Contributors of $1,000+ will be recognized with a personal thank you gift

Please contact APhA staff member Mary-Ryan Douglass with any questions at MRDouglass@APhAnet.org.

Thank you!

