Hello everyone!

I hope you saw my message at the beginning of the week. If not we have started our APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge!!!

The SIG PAC Challenge affords APhA-APPM members to engage in advancing pharmacy practice by competing against one another to raise money for the APhA-PAC. The APhA-PAC is non-partisan and 100% funded by investments from individual APhA members. Your participation in the SIG PAC Challenge is crucial because the APhA-PAC plays a central role in our ability to communicate pharmacists' concerns and priorities to the federal government. It allows us to directly connect with the lawmakers overseeing legislation related to our work today, tomorrow, and for many years to come. Only by pooling our resources are we able to gain access to, develop relationships with, and educate these key policymakers on the value of pharmacists and the services we provide to our patients and the healthcare system.

Now to donate and participate in the challenge please follow the link below.

Please join fellow APhA-APPM colleagues and give to the SIG PAC Challenge campaign today. It's easy to participate:

Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

- Online: Login to

(follow instructions in reply text): Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC

- Mail : Personal check can be made payable to "APhA-PAC" and sent to APhA headquarters at:

2215 Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20037 Thank you for your time and donation!





------------------------------

Sheena Patel, PharmD

------------------------------

