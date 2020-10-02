APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge
Hello everyone,
Happy Pharmacist Month!
As a way to celebrate please consider donating to the APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge. How do you do this? EASY!!!
- Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)
- Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC
- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to "APhA-PAC" and sent to APhA headquarters at:
2215 Constitution Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20037 Thank you for your time and donation!
Sheena Patel, PharmD
