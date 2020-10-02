APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge

Body

Hello everyone,

Happy Pharmacist Month!

As a way to celebrate please consider donating to the APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge. How do you do this? EASY!!!

Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)
Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC
Mail: Personal check can be made payable to "APhA-PAC" and sent to APhA headquarters at:
2215 Constitution Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20037

Thank you for your time and donation!



------------------------------
Sheena Patel, PharmD
------------------------------