Hello everyone,

Happy Pharmacist Month!

As a way to celebrate please consider donating to the APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge. How do you do this? EASY!!!

Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

- Online: Login to

(follow instructions in reply text): Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC

- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to "APhA-PAC" and sent to APhA headquarters at:

2215 Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20037 Thank you for your time and donation!





Sheena Patel, PharmD

