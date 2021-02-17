APhA-APPM SIG Member Spotlight Nominations
Diabetes Management SIG
2021-02-17T14:32:00Z
Hi Everyone!
Do you know someone who has an interesting career, has made a recent accomplishment, is addressing an issue in a unique way, making inroads in their community or field? Consider nominating them to be highlighted for all their great accomplishments!
The APhA-APPM Special Interest Groups (SIGs) are collecting information to highlight its members. We want to hear about this member's success and would like to profile them in the APhA-APPM SIG Member spotlight! Complete the nomination form below for the SIG to highlight a colleague's contributions or your contributions to the profession.
Nomination link:
Thank you!
------------------------------
Emily Lammers, PharmD, MSLD
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Resident
UMKC School of Pharmacy @ MSU
------------------------------