APhA-APPM SIG Member Spotlight Application

The APhA-APPM Special Interest Groups (SIGs) are collecting information to highlight its members. Do you know someone who has an interesting career, has made a recent accomplishment, is addressing an issue in a unique way, making inroads in their community or field? We want to hear about this member's success and would like to profile them in the APhA-APPM SIG Member spotlight! Complete the nomination form below for the SIG to highlight a colleague's contributions or your contributions to the profession.



Nomination link:



Emily Lammers

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Resident

UMKC College of Pharmacy @ MSU

Springfield, MO

------------------------------

