Body

Attention Directors and Preceptors!

APhA-APPM is seeking pharmacy residents (years 1 and 2), as well as academic, non-academic and executive fellows to serve on the new APhA-APPM Pharmacy Residency Standing Committee. We need your help! Please share with your pharmacy residents and fellows the below information :

APhA-APPM annually solicits volunteers for its Committees. Committee service is a great way to get involved in the Association and meet new colleagues. Benefits of becoming an Academy volunteer include opportunities to: provide input on programs and products offered by the Association, support the profession by addressing emerging issues, learn about new and innovative research and practice initiatives, and promote the role of the pharmacist in enhancing patient care.

The [NEW] APhA-APPM Pharmacy Residency Standing Committee provides services to all pharmacy residents (years 1 and 2), as well as academic, non-academic and executive fellows seeking advanced training in pharmacy practice. The purpose of the Committee is to: increase communications and interaction among pharmacy residents and fellows; grow leadership skills; and to share best practices. This a great opportunity to connect with other pharmacy residents and fellow, and to learn more about available residency resources, tools, and elected and non-elected opportunities.

What are the goals of the Pharmacy Residency Standing Committee?

To build and create a community among pharmacy residents and fellows.

To increase communication and interaction among pharmacy residents and fellows.

To increase awareness of available residency related resources, tools and opportunities.

To promote and facilitate practice-based research.

To collaborate with the APhA New Practitioner Network (NPN) and the APhA Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science (APhA-APRS) Postgraduate Initiative.

What are the benefits?

Opportunity to network and collaborate with colleagues across the country.

Opportunity to serve on an APhA-APPM Standing Committee.

Opportunity to pursue elected and non-elected leadership positions within APhA-APPM.

Opportunity to pursue an Academy Delegate position in the APhA House of Delegates and to speak on the role of pharmacists in enhancing the profession of pharmacy, improving medication use, and advancing patient care.

Opportunity to provide feedback to APhA on workforce development, pharmacy residency and fellow training.

Applicant Criteria & Qualifications to be Considered

Current APhA-APPM member (*Primary Academy)

Current post-graduate pharmacy resident year 1 or 2, academic, nonacademic or executive fellow during time of service

Members who hold APhA-APPM as their primary Academy are eligible for consideration and appointment.

Members must be a current postgraduate pharmacy resident (year 1 or year 2), academic, non-academic or executive fellow during time of service.

No previous committee work required.

Term of Service & Time Commitment

Committee volunteers are asked to serve for one year (June-June).

2020-21 Academy Year only: Term of service begins immediately upon appointment and concludes June 2021.

Committee meetings may be conducted by conference call, email communications, video, and/or in-person discussions depending on the committee.

Attend Committee related meetings during the APhA Annual Meeting & Exposition.

For More Information and To Apply

Application closes: October 30th 11:59 pm ET

Questions?

For questions related to volunteer opportunities within the Academy and the APhA-APPM Pharmacy Residency Standing Committee, please contact APhA-APPM New Practitioner Officer Stephanie White (White.Stephanie14@gmail.com) or APhA Staff Margaret Tomecki (mtomecki@aphanet.org).





------------------------------

Ashley Lorenzen, PharmD, BCPS

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center

Associate Chief of Pharmacy - Clinical Supervisor

APhA Executive Committee Member at Large.

------------------------------

