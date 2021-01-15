APhA–APPM and APhA–APRS: Call for 2021–22 volunteers!
Diabetes Management SIG
2021-01-15T18:04:00Z
Deadline extended! Looking for opportunities to get involved with APhA? Ready to make an impact beyond the pharmacy workplace? This is your chance! APhA–APPM and APhA–APRS are recruiting member volunteers to serve on several 2021–22 Academy committees. Make a difference in your profession, expand your professional network, strengthen your leadership skills, and more by volunteering! To explore available opportunities and submit yourself for consideration, complete the online APhA–APPM or APhA–APRS volunteer forms by January 29, 2021, 11:59 pm ET.
