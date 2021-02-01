APhA 2021 Virtual -Public Health Education Tracks !
Discussion Name
Public Health
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2021-02-01T23:56:00Z
Body
APhA 2021 Virtual is fast approaching. There will be 14 education tracks relating to Public Health !
To get more details on the sessions, just go to the link provided , and hit Public Health .
https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/2021/apha2021/SearchByBucket.asp?f=Trac…
------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA
Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com
La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------