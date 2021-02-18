Another great transitions of care article

Body

COPD can be a difficult disease to manage. There is ample opportunity to improve patient outcomes with this disease. With the addition of COPD as a focus of the HRRP and the ability of ACOs to select bundle payments that focus on improving patient outcomes with this disease, health systems are incentivized now more than ever to improve the care of these patients. Below is the abstract of an article published recently in the Journal of the COPD Foundation that highlights some of the efforts being made in the North Carolina area to help improve the care of these patients.



Is there opportunity for you to help improve the care of your COPD patients or any of your patients? We would love to hear about it. Feel free to share.



Kim J, Lin A, Absher R, Makhlouf T, Wells C. Comprehensive and collaborative pharmacist transitions of care service for underserved patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Chronic Obstr Pulm Dis. 2021; 8(1): 152-161. doi: http://doi.org/10.15326/jcopdf.2019.0175



Comprehensive and Collaborative Pharmacist Transitions of Care Service for Underserved Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease



Jennifer Kim, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP; Amy Lin, PharmD; Randy Absher, PharmD, BCPS; Tanya Makhlouf, PharmD; Casey Wells, PharmD



Abstract

Background: Mortality risk from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) increases significantly in the first year after a 30-day hospital readmission.



Objective: To evaluate a comprehensive and collaborative pharmacist transitions of care service for patients hospitalized with COPD compared to usual care.



Methods: In this within-site, retrospective study, discharge counseling, medication reconciliation, medication access assistance, therapy changes, and post-discharge long-term follow-up were provided to underserved adult patients with a primary care provider at the study clinic and admitted to the affiliated hospital with a primary diagnosis of COPD exacerbation. Primary outcome was a 180-day composite of COPD-related hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits. Secondary outcomes were 30-, 60-, 90-, and 180-day events, costs, pharmacist interventions, time to follow-up, and pneumonia.



Results: Sixty-five patients were identified with a total of 101 index admissions. The mean age was 62.5 years, approximately 55.3% were female, and 67.7% were black or African American. The primary composite was significantly lower in the pharmacist intervention group compared to usual care (mean difference 0.82, P=0.0364, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.05–1.60), driven by lower 30-day hospitalizations in the intervention group (mean difference 0.15, P=0.0099, 95% CI 0.04–0.27). Cost associated with COPD-related hospitalizations was significantly lower in the pharmacist intervention group compared to usual care ($173,808, P = 0.0330) as well as before intervention ($79,662, P=0.0233). There was no significant difference in time to follow-up or pneumonia.



Conclusions: A comprehensive, collaborative pharmacist transitions of care service significantly reduced 30-day COPD-related hospital readmissions, ED re-visits, and associated costs in an underserved population.









