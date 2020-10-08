An Ancient Brain in a Modern World

Body

If happiness isn't our default state, then what is?

It seems to be vigilance.

Parts of our brain evolved to constantly scan our environment for signs of possible danger. The threat defense system operates on a preconscious level and springs into action – often, overreaction -- before we can even process what the danger is.

As psychologist Steven Hayes explained in an article in Psychology Today,* our prehistoric ancestors lived in small tribes, surrounded by dangerous predators and hostile neighbors who competed for resources. The people who were best able to detect and avoid danger, and work as part of a group to manage threats and challenges, were most likely to survive. They needed safety and belonging.

But today, as Hayes pointed out, there often is a mismatch between our primitive threat defense system and our far more advanced cognitive skills. Our minds "[try] to solve an ancient problem of safety and belonging, using mental processes that were not designed for the modern world." So we end up struggling in unproductive ways:

We worry about almost everything, imagining danger and predicting the worst.

We ruminate over more and more things, such as hurtful memories, perceived slights, and embarrassing moments.

We are overly concerned about what other people think.

We imagine that we are not good enough.

We never seem to be satisfied with what we have.

Learning to manage these struggles is key to increasing our resilience and well-being.

*Hayes S. Why you focus on the wrong things. Psychol Today. 2019 Jul-Aug:38-40.

------------------------------

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

------------------------------