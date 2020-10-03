American Pharmacists Month
Discussion Name
Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science Community
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2020-10-03T01:21:00Z
Body
October is American Pharmacists Month! A time to recognize the many contributions that pharmacists make to the health and well-being of our communities. Help us celebrate pharmacists on social media. Here are some tips:
- Follow APhA on Facebook (@aphapharmacists), Twitter (@pharmacists), and LinkedIn to spread the word about your role as a care provider.
- Tag APhA in your APhM2020 social content.
- Use the official APhM hashtags: #APhM2020 and #pharmacistsmonth
Learn more at pharmacistsmonth.com
#PharmacistsMonth
#APhM2020
#PharmacistsCare
Marwa Noureldin, PharmD, MS, PhD, BCGP
Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences (Social and Administrative Sciences)
Manchester University College of Pharmacy
