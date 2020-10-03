Body

October is American Pharmacists Month! A time to recognize the many contributions that pharmacists make to the health and well-being of our communities. Help us celebrate pharmacists on social media. Here are some tips:

Follow APhA on Facebook (@aphapharmacists), Twitter (@pharmacists), and LinkedIn to spread the word about your role as a care provider.

Tag APhA in your APhM2020 social content.

Use the official APhM hashtags: #APhM2020 and #pharmacistsmonth

Learn more at pharmacistsmonth.com

#PharmacistsMonth

#APhM2020

#PharmacistsCare



------------------------------

Marwa Noureldin, PharmD, MS, PhD, BCGP

Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences (Social and Administrative Sciences)

Manchester University College of Pharmacy

------------------------------

