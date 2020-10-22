AHRQ Program Officer Vacancy
Hello colleagues -
Some of you may have interacted with newly retired Debbie Perfetto, who has been the PO for AHRQ for a number of years. It was immensely helpful for our section since Debbie is a pharmacist who understands our research and has been instrumental with constructive feedback for proposals.
Her position is now vacant. I am sharing her position description in hopes that another pharmacist might fill her vacancy.
https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/581912700
Michelle Chui PharmD, PhD
Hammel Sanders Professor
Madison WI
