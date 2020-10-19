Address Stress With PRN Mindfulness
2020-10-19T01:54:00Z
In a previous post, I mentioned that to bolster our well-being and improve our resiliency, we need to learn to notice and manage both the ongoing trickle of stress and the fight-or-flight spikes.
There are a number of acronyms for processes that help us to manage the fight-or-flight spikes with mindfulness.
For example, there's STOP, which stands for Stop, Take a breath, Observe, Proceed.
The acronym RAIN was created by Michelle McDonald and adapted and popularized by Tara Brach. It stands for Recognize what's going on; Allow the experience to be there, just as it is; Investigate with kindness; and Natural awareness.
There's also SNACK, which stands for Stop, Notice, Accept, Curious, Kindness.
I decided that pharmacists should have a mnemonic of our own. So I offer up "PRN," for you to use as needed 😊
"PRN" stands for:
- Pause
- Reassess
- Now what?
I will explain this process in my next few posts.
Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC
Ann Arbor, MI
