Address Stress With PRN Mindfulness

Body

In a previous post, I mentioned that to bolster our well-being and improve our resiliency, we need to learn to notice and manage both the ongoing trickle of stress and the fight-or-flight spikes.

There are a number of acronyms for processes that help us to manage the fight-or-flight spikes with mindfulness.

For example, there's STOP, which stands for Stop, Take a breath, Observe, Proceed.

The acronym RAIN was created by Michelle McDonald and adapted and popularized by Tara Brach.  It stands for Recognize what's going on; Allow the experience to be there, just as it is; Investigate with kindness; and Natural awareness.

There's also SNACK, which stands for Stop, Notice, Accept, Curious, Kindness.

I decided that pharmacists should have a mnemonic of our own.  So I offer up "PRN," for you to use as needed 😊

"PRN" stands for:

  • Pause
  • Reassess
  • Now what?

I will explain this process in my next few posts.

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC
Ann Arbor, MI
