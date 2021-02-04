ADA Overcoming Therapeutic Inertia Webinar Series - FINAL webinar 3/10 3-4 PM EST

Body

APhA has been collaborating with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and several other professional organizations on an Overcoming Therapeutic Inertia campaign. The campaign itself has several aims, including one focused on education and awareness. The next free webinar in the series is titled "Optimize the Patient Journey: A Case-Based Approach" on March 10th at 3 PM EST.



Therapeutic inertia is responsible for substantial, preventable complications in type 2 diabetes with associated excess in direct and indirect health care costs. During this practical training, we will take an in-depth look at a single patient journey over more than 20 years, exploring best practice approaches to optimize diabetes care, reduce complications, and minimize therapeutic inertia.



During the webinar, Nick Cuttris, MD, MPH, FAAP; Andrew Bzowyckyj, PharmD, BCPS, CDCES; and Doreen Cassarino, DNP, FNP-BC, BC-ADM, FAANP will explore a single patient case at multiple time points from the perspective of various different disciplines and identify how to overcome the various different causes for therapeutic inertia.





Learning Objectives:

Identify where therapeutic inertia can present itself through the patient's journey with diabetes

Utilize an A1C-based follow-up algorithm in your practice with more confidence

Determine which medications to utilize for either post-prandial or fasting glucose improvement

Apply the ADA standards of care to reduce therapeutic inertia in a patient with type 2 diabetes



Who should attend?



Physicians, nurses, pharmacists, diabetes educators, dietitians, social workers and anyone providing care to diabetes patients, especially in primary care settings.



To register for this event, please use the following link to register:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TL2jVfAaT2iaFkZ6hhA-5A



P.S. If you want to catch up on the first three webinars in this series, recordings can be accessed at the following website: https://professional.diabetes.org/meetings/archived-webinars





